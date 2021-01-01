To all our holiday customers

Since I last updated you, we have welcomed the news that the COVID‑19 vaccination programme has started to be rolled out across the country, with many of our customers amongst the first groups of people to be offered the vaccine.

With this in mind and having spoken with our customers, we want to ensure we are providing the safest possible experience whilst they are on holiday with us. Therefore, we have taken the decision to introduce the requirement that all customers must be fully vaccinated against COVID‑19 at least 14 days before travelling with us.

In order to allow our customers enough time to be fully vaccinated, we have decided to extend the suspension of our operations for our hotels, touring and river cruise programmes until 1st May 2021 and will be contacting all customers affected over the coming weeks.

I know how disappointing this news will be for many of you, but I also hope that you will understand why we have made this decision. If your holiday has been affected by the suspension of our operations my team will be in touch with you to advise on your options and answer any questions you may have. As our phonelines can get busy at times, please do not worry about contacting us at this stage. If you are unable to transfer your booking to a later date, we will arrange a full refund for you.

If our decision on requiring a vaccine for travel in any way impacts your travel plans, please contact us. We will be able to transfer your booking to a later date or arrange a full refund.

I have created a list of questions and answers which I would kindly ask you to read as I hope these will give you some reassurance and answer any questions you may have.

Your continued support and understanding are very much appreciated. I look forward to welcoming you back onto another Saga Holiday later this year. Until then, I hope that you and your family stay safe.

Best wishes

Chris Simmonds

Chief Executive Officer, Saga Holidays